Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)

2,184.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,184.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
91,582
52-wk High
2,355.63
52-wk Low
540.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- May 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending May-17 1 157.70 157.70 157.70 --
Year Ending May-18 1 182.40 182.40 182.40 134.60
Year Ending May-19 1 179.50 179.50 179.50 140.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending May-17 1 91.80 91.80 91.80 --
Year Ending May-18 1 136.20 136.20 136.20 45.90
Year Ending May-19 1 123.80 123.80 123.80 48.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending May-17 157.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 182.40 182.40 182.40 169.50 134.60
Year Ending May-19 179.50 179.50 179.50 177.10 140.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending May-17 91.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 136.20 136.20 136.20 99.20 45.90
Year Ending May-19 123.80 123.80 123.80 104.10 48.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending May-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending May-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending May-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending May-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

