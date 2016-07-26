Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending May-17 1 157.70 157.70 157.70 -- Year Ending May-18 1 182.40 182.40 182.40 134.60 Year Ending May-19 1 179.50 179.50 179.50 140.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending May-17 1 91.80 91.80 91.80 -- Year Ending May-18 1 136.20 136.20 136.20 45.90 Year Ending May-19 1 123.80 123.80 123.80 48.40