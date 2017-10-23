Edition:
General Electric Co (GE.N)

GE.N on New York Stock Exchange

22.32USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-1.51 (-6.34%)
Prev Close
$23.83
Open
$23.42
Day's High
$23.44
Day's Low
$22.18
Volume
30,381,759
Avg. Vol
10,521,113
52-wk High
$32.38
52-wk Low
$22.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.54 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.41 2.41 2.41 2.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 35,791.30 37,408.80 32,868.00 37,081.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 30,639.70 31,055.20 30,338.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 125,192.00 128,454.00 118,958.00 124,948.00
Year Ending Dec-18 12 130,058.00 135,625.00 122,464.00 129,995.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 14 0.54 0.62 0.43 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 0.32 0.33 0.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1.54 1.65 1.40 1.70
Year Ending Dec-18 17 1.63 1.85 1.25 1.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.32 15.00 4.27 12.37

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 29,015.30 29,558.00 542.72 1.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 26,405.10 27,660.00 1,254.94 4.75
Quarter Ending Dec-16 33,630.10 33,088.00 542.10 1.61
Quarter Ending Sep-16 29,636.40 29,266.00 370.36 1.25
Quarter Ending Jun-16 31,764.90 33,494.00 1,729.10 5.44
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.25 0.28 0.03 12.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.18 0.21 0.03 19.59
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.46 0.46 0.00 0.02
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.30 0.32 0.02 6.70
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.46 0.51 0.05 11.87

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 35,791.30 36,071.20 36,105.00 35,968.10 37,081.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 30,639.70 30,900.70 30,900.70 31,088.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 125,192.00 125,455.00 125,782.00 125,806.00 124,948.00
Year Ending Dec-18 130,058.00 130,927.00 131,258.00 130,923.00 129,995.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.54 0.56 0.57 0.57 0.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.54 1.56 1.56 1.57 1.70
Year Ending Dec-18 1.63 1.66 1.69 1.70 1.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 3 0 5
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 1 6
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 1 6
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 4 1 5
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 5 0 6
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 0 7

