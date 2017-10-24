Ge Power India Ltd (GEPO.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4,479.00 4,479.00 4,479.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 21,157.00 21,157.00 21,157.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 21,000.00 21,000.00 21,000.00 24,234.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 22,020.00 22,020.00 22,020.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 5.30 5.30 5.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 22.00 22.00 22.00 27.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 26.70 26.70 26.70 --