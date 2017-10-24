Edition:
United Kingdom

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)

GESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

391.95INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs392.70
Open
Rs394.00
Day's High
Rs396.90
Day's Low
Rs388.25
Volume
45,018
Avg. Vol
94,149
52-wk High
Rs477.50
52-wk Low
Rs336.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.25 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 8,530.00 8,530.00 8,530.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 31,700.50 32,232.00 31,169.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 31,336.00 33,784.00 28,888.00 35,493.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 35,106.00 35,992.00 34,220.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 46.00 50.10 41.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 39.25 52.30 26.20 55.70
Year Ending Mar-19 2 54.00 55.20 52.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,596.00 7,375.60 220.40 2.90
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,530.00 7,384.20 1,145.80 13.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8,460.50 7,389.10 1,071.40 12.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,028.50 7,945.10 83.40 1.04
Quarter Ending Mar-16 8,943.00 8,695.60 247.40 2.77
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 16.10 15.58 0.52 3.23
Quarter Ending Sep-15 17.46 25.33 7.87 45.07
Quarter Ending Jun-15 10.61 21.42 10.81 101.89
Quarter Ending Sep-11 5.80 1.79 4.01 69.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,530.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 31,700.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 31,336.00 31,684.00 31,684.00 31,684.00 35,493.00
Year Ending Mar-19 35,106.00 34,342.00 34,342.00 34,342.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 46.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 39.25 41.60 41.60 41.60 55.70
Year Ending Mar-19 54.00 49.75 49.75 49.75 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd News

» More GESC.NS News