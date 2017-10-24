Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)
GESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
391.95INR
391.95INR
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs392.70
Open
Rs394.00
Day's High
Rs396.90
Day's Low
Rs388.25
Volume
45,018
Avg. Vol
94,149
52-wk High
Rs477.50
52-wk Low
Rs336.45
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.25
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|8,530.00
|8,530.00
|8,530.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|31,700.50
|32,232.00
|31,169.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|31,336.00
|33,784.00
|28,888.00
|35,493.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|35,106.00
|35,992.00
|34,220.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|46.00
|50.10
|41.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|39.25
|52.30
|26.20
|55.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|54.00
|55.20
|52.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,596.00
|7,375.60
|220.40
|2.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,530.00
|7,384.20
|1,145.80
|13.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8,460.50
|7,389.10
|1,071.40
|12.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,028.50
|7,945.10
|83.40
|1.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|8,943.00
|8,695.60
|247.40
|2.77
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|16.10
|15.58
|0.52
|3.23
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|17.46
|25.33
|7.87
|45.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|10.61
|21.42
|10.81
|101.89
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|5.80
|1.79
|4.01
|69.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,530.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31,700.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|31,336.00
|31,684.00
|31,684.00
|31,684.00
|35,493.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35,106.00
|34,342.00
|34,342.00
|34,342.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|46.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|39.25
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|55.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|54.00
|49.75
|49.75
|49.75
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0