Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.NS)
GETD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
381.30INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.20
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.22
|3.22
|3.22
|3.38
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|10,492.50
|11,064.00
|9,054.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|9,500.00
|9,500.00
|9,500.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|39,218.50
|40,728.00
|36,817.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|48,607.70
|51,481.00
|47,253.00
|44,398.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|54,809.60
|59,458.00
|51,087.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|3.65
|6.00
|1.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|7.93
|10.10
|6.30
|8.59
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|10.30
|11.80
|7.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,782.17
|12,092.80
|2,310.63
|23.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10,492.50
|11,962.50
|1,470.00
|14.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8,814.33
|11,622.70
|2,808.37
|31.86
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|10,008.20
|8,340.20
|1,668.00
|16.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8,944.20
|8,872.00
|72.20
|0.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.10
|2.40
|1.30
|118.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.20
|1.60
|0.40
|33.33
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.00
|1.73
|0.73
|73.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.60
|0.80
|0.20
|33.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.40
|-7.71
|9.11
|650.71
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10,492.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|9,500.00
|9,500.00
|9,500.00
|9,500.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39,218.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|48,607.70
|48,801.30
|48,273.00
|48,273.00
|44,398.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|54,809.60
|54,434.80
|54,434.80
|54,434.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3.65
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.93
|8.06
|7.88
|7.88
|8.59
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10.30
|10.23
|10.23
|10.23
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0