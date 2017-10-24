Edition:
United Kingdom

Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.NS)

GETD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

381.30INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs380.95
Open
Rs380.10
Day's High
Rs397.50
Day's Low
Rs377.70
Volume
81,525
Avg. Vol
143,371
52-wk High
Rs433.80
52-wk Low
Rs277.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.20 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.22 3.22 3.22 3.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 10,492.50 11,064.00 9,054.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 9,500.00 9,500.00 9,500.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 39,218.50 40,728.00 36,817.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 48,607.70 51,481.00 47,253.00 44,398.90
Year Ending Mar-19 8 54,809.60 59,458.00 51,087.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.20 1.20 1.20 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1.80 1.80 1.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 3.65 6.00 1.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 7.93 10.10 6.30 8.59
Year Ending Mar-19 8 10.30 11.80 7.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,782.17 12,092.80 2,310.63 23.62
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10,492.50 11,962.50 1,470.00 14.01
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8,814.33 11,622.70 2,808.37 31.86
Quarter Ending Sep-16 10,008.20 8,340.20 1,668.00 16.67
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8,944.20 8,872.00 72.20 0.81
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.10 2.40 1.30 118.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.20 1.60 0.40 33.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.00 1.73 0.73 73.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.60 0.80 0.20 33.33
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.40 -7.71 9.11 650.71

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10,492.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 9,500.00 9,500.00 9,500.00 9,500.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 39,218.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 48,607.70 48,801.30 48,273.00 48,273.00 44,398.90
Year Ending Mar-19 54,809.60 54,434.80 54,434.80 54,434.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.80 1.80 1.80 1.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3.65 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.93 8.06 7.88 7.88 8.59
Year Ending Mar-19 10.30 10.23 10.23 10.23 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Ge T&D India Ltd News

» More GETD.NS News