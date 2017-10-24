Edition:
Lisi SA (GFII.PA)

GFII.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

42.85EUR
3:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.25 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
€43.10
Open
€43.25
Day's High
€43.74
Day's Low
€42.75
Volume
23,093
Avg. Vol
28,970
52-wk High
€47.58
52-wk Low
€26.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,663.19 1,683.10 1,648.00 1,644.29
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,739.70 1,781.00 1,714.00 1,731.33
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 2.23 2.91 2.00 2.25
Year Ending Dec-18 8 2.51 3.32 2.10 2.54
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.40 13.40 13.40 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 220.00 233.00 13.00 5.91
Quarter Ending Jun-11 239.00 222.70 16.30 6.82
Quarter Ending Mar-11 203.50 224.40 20.90 10.27

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,663.19 1,663.19 1,663.19 1,663.19 1,644.29
Year Ending Dec-18 1,739.70 1,739.70 1,739.70 1,741.07 1,731.33
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.23 2.23 2.23 2.23 2.25
Year Ending Dec-18 2.51 2.51 2.51 2.50 2.54

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

