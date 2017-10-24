Edition:
Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)

GFIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,510.00ZAc
9:31am BST
Change (% chg)

32.00 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
5,478.00
Open
5,533.00
Day's High
5,547.00
Day's Low
5,445.00
Volume
140,614
Avg. Vol
2,076,652
52-wk High
6,199.00
52-wk Low
3,680.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.10 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 4 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.07 3.00 2.93 2.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 2,738.46 2,810.02 2,687.50 2,937.08
Year Ending Dec-18 12 2,816.65 2,999.88 2,619.00 2,849.72
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.07
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.20 0.28 0.10 0.43
Year Ending Dec-18 12 0.22 0.40 0.12 0.41

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 608.57 640.10 31.53 5.18
Quarter Ending Sep-15 619.46 635.10 15.64 2.53
Quarter Ending Jun-15 642.04 660.40 18.36 2.86
Quarter Ending Mar-15 624.10 594.57 29.53 4.73
Quarter Ending Dec-14 671.53 676.10 4.57 0.68
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.11 0.11 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.04 -0.08 0.12 324.72
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.04 0.03 0.01 24.43
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.02 0.03 0.01 28.21
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.04 -0.02 0.06 146.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,738.46 2,740.25 2,741.59 2,742.94 2,937.08
Year Ending Dec-18 2,816.65 2,815.14 2,829.66 2,839.23 2,849.72
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.04 0.07
Year Ending Dec-17 0.20 0.19 0.20 0.16 0.43
Year Ending Dec-18 0.22 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.41

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2 4 3
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 4 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 0 5

