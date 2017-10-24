Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 2,738.46 2,810.02 2,687.50 2,937.08 Year Ending Dec-18 12 2,816.65 2,999.88 2,619.00 2,849.72 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.07 Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.20 0.28 0.10 0.43 Year Ending Dec-18 12 0.22 0.40 0.12 0.41