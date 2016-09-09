Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 7 2,681.72 2,820.00 2,597.34 -- Year Ending Jun-18 7 2,810.58 2,953.00 2,681.62 2,925.81 Year Ending Jun-19 7 2,938.62 3,056.50 2,838.90 2,987.75 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 6 151.87 156.90 149.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 7 168.36 174.60 161.64 168.25 Year Ending Jun-19 7 187.05 200.90 176.85 190.55 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.80 13.80 13.80 --