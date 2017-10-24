Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGAS.NS)
GGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
904.15INR
10:44am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs909.15
Open
Rs911.00
Day's High
Rs920.45
Day's Low
Rs902.55
Volume
43,542
Avg. Vol
62,821
52-wk High
Rs945.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.94
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|7
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|3
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.35
|2.28
|2.39
|2.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12
|14,000.60
|14,979.00
|12,693.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|18,016.00
|18,016.00
|18,016.00
|15,528.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|50,645.70
|55,477.00
|47,665.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|62,832.30
|67,971.00
|57,517.00
|64,850.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|74,319.60
|81,981.00
|65,750.00
|73,611.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|3.94
|6.50
|2.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|18.69
|23.90
|15.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|33.51
|38.50
|29.10
|35.24
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|43.41
|47.83
|38.50
|42.74
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|12,031.00
|12,203.10
|172.10
|1.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|12,342.10
|12,271.40
|70.69
|0.57
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|12,669.10
|12,159.40
|509.70
|4.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|14,086.50
|13,842.60
|243.90
|1.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|16,415.50
|14,709.50
|1,706.00
|10.39
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,000.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|18,016.00
|18,016.00
|18,016.00
|18,016.00
|15,528.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|50,645.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|62,832.30
|63,156.00
|63,158.80
|63,178.60
|64,850.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|74,319.60
|74,533.80
|73,030.60
|71,929.90
|73,611.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings