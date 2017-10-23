Gerdau SA (GGBR3.SA)
GGBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
11.58BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.07 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.65
Open
R$ 11.78
Day's High
R$ 11.79
Day's Low
R$ 11.53
Volume
53,700
Avg. Vol
337,580
52-wk High
R$ 13.47
52-wk Low
R$ 7.29
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.15
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|7
|8
|(3) HOLD
|5
|6
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.38
|2.47
|2.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|10,121.80
|10,918.90
|9,324.75
|10,918.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|10,379.90
|11,335.00
|9,424.78
|11,335.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|37,427.60
|43,675.20
|35,834.00
|41,457.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|40,648.00
|46,020.60
|37,790.60
|44,488.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.15
|0.21
|0.09
|0.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|0.17
|0.25
|0.09
|0.25
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.43
|0.77
|0.22
|0.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|0.70
|1.17
|0.37
|0.77
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-6.06
|-6.06
|-6.06
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,662.41
|9,165.85
|496.55
|5.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,189.39
|8,458.66
|730.73
|7.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9,361.36
|8,619.63
|741.73
|7.92
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,586.25
|8,698.75
|887.50
|9.26
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|12,152.40
|10,429.00
|1,723.36
|14.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|13.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.03
|0.48
|0.45
|1,324.33
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.00
|-0.12
|0.12
|-5,850.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.12
|0.05
|0.07
|57.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.07
|0.01
|0.06
|85.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10,121.80
|10,121.80
|10,121.80
|10,032.10
|10,918.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|10,379.90
|10,379.90
|10,379.90
|10,110.40
|11,335.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|37,427.60
|37,453.80
|37,491.50
|37,481.40
|41,457.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|40,648.00
|40,745.90
|40,724.40
|40,838.60
|44,488.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|0.15
|0.25
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.43
|0.44
|0.39
|0.37
|0.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.70
|0.70
|0.70
|0.64
|0.77
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|2
