Gillette India Ltd (GILE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 1 18,958.80 18,958.80 18,958.80 -- Year Ending Jun-18 1 20,285.90 20,285.90 20,285.90 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 1 83.76 83.76 83.76 -- Year Ending Jun-18 1 88.97 88.97 88.97 --