Gillette India Ltd (GILE.NS)
GILE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5,730.00INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-15.45 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs5,745.45
Open
Rs5,794.00
Day's High
Rs5,794.00
Day's Low
Rs5,670.70
Volume
4,367
Avg. Vol
4,095
52-wk High
Rs5,850.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,022.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|18,958.80
|18,958.80
|18,958.80
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|20,285.90
|20,285.90
|20,285.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|83.76
|83.76
|83.76
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|88.97
|88.97
|88.97
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,540.00
|3,893.80
|1,646.20
|29.71
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|18,958.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|20,285.90
|20,285.90
|20,285.90
|20,285.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|83.76
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|88.97
|88.97
|88.97
|88.97
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0