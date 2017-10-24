Edition:
United Kingdom

Gillette India Ltd (GILE.NS)

GILE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5,730.00INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.45 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs5,745.45
Open
Rs5,794.00
Day's High
Rs5,794.00
Day's Low
Rs5,670.70
Volume
4,367
Avg. Vol
4,095
52-wk High
Rs5,850.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,022.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 18,958.80 18,958.80 18,958.80 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 20,285.90 20,285.90 20,285.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 83.76 83.76 83.76 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 88.97 88.97 88.97 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,540.00 3,893.80 1,646.20 29.71

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 18,958.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 20,285.90 20,285.90 20,285.90 20,285.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 83.76 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 88.97 88.97 88.97 88.97 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Gillette India Ltd News

» More GILE.NS News