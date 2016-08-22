Edition:
GKN PLC (GKN.L)

GKN.L on London Stock Exchange

319.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
319.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,663,301
52-wk High
379.30
52-wk Low
295.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.11 2.11 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 9,855.62 10,333.00 8,333.00 9,150.86
Year Ending Dec-18 17 10,150.70 10,705.00 9,202.00 9,425.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 31.72 35.50 18.00 31.99
Year Ending Dec-18 19 33.59 38.00 21.00 33.36
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.17 8.30 0.20 7.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,336.00 1,312.00 24.00 1.80

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,855.62 9,907.68 9,918.66 9,862.39 9,150.86
Year Ending Dec-18 10,150.70 10,129.50 10,148.40 10,095.00 9,425.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 31.72 33.22 33.10 33.14 31.99
Year Ending Dec-18 33.59 35.04 35.22 35.34 33.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2 5 4
Year Ending Dec-18 4 2 4 5
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 4 2 6
Year Ending Dec-18 0 5 1 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

GKN PLC News

Market Views

