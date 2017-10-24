GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 7,292.00 7,292.00 7,292.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 10,413.00 10,413.00 10,413.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 9 29,429.40 31,443.30 28,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 32,572.70 33,660.00 31,338.00 35,281.70 Year Ending Mar-19 8 36,308.60 38,625.00 34,386.00 36,734.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 8 38.34 49.50 32.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 43.20 46.80 37.49 64.93 Year Ending Mar-19 8 52.19 58.60 40.29 46.13