GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)
GLAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,447.00INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.25 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs2,449.25
Open
Rs2,447.95
Day's High
Rs2,456.45
Day's Low
Rs2,430.10
Volume
3,234
Avg. Vol
8,585
52-wk High
Rs2,983.45
52-wk Low
Rs2,201.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|6
|7
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.30
|3.30
|3.36
|3.23
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|7,292.00
|7,292.00
|7,292.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|10,413.00
|10,413.00
|10,413.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|29,429.40
|31,443.30
|28,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|32,572.70
|33,660.00
|31,338.00
|35,281.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|36,308.60
|38,625.00
|34,386.00
|36,734.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|38.34
|49.50
|32.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|43.20
|46.80
|37.49
|64.93
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|52.19
|58.60
|40.29
|46.13
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,292.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|10,413.00
|10,413.00
|10,413.00
|10,413.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|29,429.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|32,572.70
|32,500.70
|32,500.70
|32,500.70
|35,281.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36,308.60
|36,326.00
|36,326.00
|36,326.00
|36,734.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|38.34
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43.20
|43.20
|43.20
|43.20
|64.93
|Year Ending Mar-19
|52.19
|52.19
|52.19
|52.19
|46.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0