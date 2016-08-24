Edition:
Glencore PLC (GLEN.L)

GLEN.L on London Stock Exchange

379.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
379.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
42,112,188
52-wk High
386.70
52-wk Low
230.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 12 11 11
(3) HOLD 7 7 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.04 2.08 2.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 22 202,727.00 220,297.00 165,145.00 167,299.00
Year Ending Dec-18 22 205,729.00 266,087.00 167,288.00 178,808.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 24 0.36 0.42 0.26 0.11
Year Ending Dec-18 23 0.35 0.54 0.14 0.16
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 27.40 57.10 5.00 -18.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 42,599.00 47,894.00 5,295.04 12.43
Quarter Ending Mar-11 38,974.00 44,226.00 5,252.00 13.48
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 0.18 0.29 0.11 61.11
Quarter Ending Mar-11 0.20 0.23 0.03 15.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 202,727.00 202,585.00 199,148.00 189,031.00 167,299.00
Year Ending Dec-18 205,729.00 205,363.00 198,662.00 188,914.00 178,808.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.36 0.35 0.33 0.31 0.11
Year Ending Dec-18 0.35 0.35 0.33 0.31 0.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1 9 2
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 9 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1 9 1
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0 8 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Glencore PLC News

Market Views

