Glencore PLC (GLNJ.J)

GLNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,949.00ZAc
2:23pm BST
Change (% chg)

76.00 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
6,873.00
Open
6,889.00
Day's High
6,992.00
Day's Low
6,855.00
Volume
1,156,531
Avg. Vol
2,991,049
52-wk High
6,992.00
52-wk Low
3,900.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.29 2.29 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 2,680,640.00 3,032,410.00 2,199,910.00 2,355,130.00
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2,709,610.00 3,546,410.00 2,169,730.00 2,516,970.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 476.58 559.92 343.59 159.74
Year Ending Dec-18 18 480.39 727.61 181.84 236.38
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 19.86 23.02 16.70 -41.03

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,680,640.00 2,664,960.00 2,609,940.00 2,469,330.00 2,355,130.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,709,610.00 2,692,340.00 2,609,330.00 2,474,730.00 2,516,970.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 476.58 471.55 439.11 420.82 159.74
Year Ending Dec-18 480.39 469.31 446.35 419.34 236.38

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 8 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 8 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 8 0
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 6 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Glencore PLC News

Market Views

