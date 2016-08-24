Glencore PLC (GLNJ.J)
GLNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,949.00ZAc
2:23pm BST
Change (% chg)
76.00 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
6,873.00
Open
6,889.00
Day's High
6,992.00
Day's Low
6,855.00
Volume
1,156,531
Avg. Vol
2,991,049
52-wk High
6,992.00
52-wk Low
3,900.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.29
|2.29
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|2,680,640.00
|3,032,410.00
|2,199,910.00
|2,355,130.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2,709,610.00
|3,546,410.00
|2,169,730.00
|2,516,970.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|476.58
|559.92
|343.59
|159.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|480.39
|727.61
|181.84
|236.38
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|19.86
|23.02
|16.70
|-41.03
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,680,640.00
|2,664,960.00
|2,609,940.00
|2,469,330.00
|2,355,130.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,709,610.00
|2,692,340.00
|2,609,330.00
|2,474,730.00
|2,516,970.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|476.58
|471.55
|439.11
|420.82
|159.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|480.39
|469.31
|446.35
|419.34
|236.38
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|8
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|8
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|8
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|6
|1
