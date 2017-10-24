Edition:
GL Events SA (GLTN.PA)

GLTN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

26.50EUR
3:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.20 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
€26.70
Open
€26.74
Day's High
€27.10
Day's Low
€26.45
Volume
9,748
Avg. Vol
18,380
52-wk High
€29.50
52-wk Low
€15.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.20 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 960.02 967.30 950.00 979.26
Year Ending Dec-18 5 990.26 1,010.00 950.00 1,016.35
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.73 1.80 1.64 1.56
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1.86 2.00 1.69 1.81
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.50 14.50 14.50 9.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 223.00 232.71 9.71 4.35
Quarter Ending Jun-11 155.90 159.67 3.77 2.42
Quarter Ending Mar-11 220.30 224.20 3.90 1.77

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 960.02 960.02 960.02 956.96 979.26
Year Ending Dec-18 990.26 990.26 986.26 975.52 1,016.35
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.69 1.56
Year Ending Dec-18 1.86 1.86 1.85 1.79 1.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

