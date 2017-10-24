GL Events SA (GLTN.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 960.02 967.30 950.00 979.26 Year Ending Dec-18 5 990.26 1,010.00 950.00 1,016.35 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.73 1.80 1.64 1.56 Year Ending Dec-18 5 1.86 2.00 1.69 1.81 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.50 14.50 14.50 9.80