Grammer AG (GMMG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,768.06 1,797.00 1,686.00 1,740.00 Year Ending Dec-18 7 1,848.87 1,900.00 1,732.00 1,814.03 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 3.90 4.57 3.48 4.45 Year Ending Dec-18 7 4.80 5.00 4.62 4.87 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 20.33 34.10 6.55 19.74