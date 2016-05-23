Edition:
United Kingdom

Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)

GNC.L on London Stock Exchange

194.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
194.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,637,013
52-wk High
274.27
52-wk Low
180.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 5
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.40 1.40 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 10 2,317.52 2,352.00 2,280.00 1,608.51
Year Ending Sep-18 10 2,638.75 2,713.00 2,535.00 1,702.39
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 10 15.26 15.90 13.05 17.49
Year Ending Sep-18 10 17.19 18.10 15.60 19.04

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 2,317.52 2,317.52 2,321.32 2,324.72 1,608.51
Year Ending Sep-18 2,638.75 2,638.75 2,653.25 2,665.92 1,702.39
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 15.26 15.26 15.40 15.45 17.49
Year Ending Sep-18 17.19 17.19 17.27 17.36 19.04

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Greencore Group PLC News

» More GNC.L News

Market Views

» More GNC.L Market Views