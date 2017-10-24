Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC.NS)
GNFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
519.75INR
10:51am BST
519.75INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.85 (+1.14%)
Rs5.85 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs513.90
Rs513.90
Open
Rs521.00
Rs521.00
Day's High
Rs548.50
Rs548.50
Day's Low
Rs509.15
Rs509.15
Volume
9,120,378
9,120,378
Avg. Vol
1,286,743
1,286,743
52-wk High
Rs548.50
Rs548.50
52-wk Low
Rs180.00
Rs180.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|11,187.00
|13,679.60
|2,492.60
|22.28
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|9,452.00
|11,947.00
|2,495.00
|26.40
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|8,952.00
|9,590.50
|638.50
|7.13
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|10,578.00
|11,192.00
|614.00
|5.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|12,733.00
|11,657.70
|1,075.30
|8.44
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings