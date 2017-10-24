Genfit SA (GNFT.PA)
GNFT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
21.45EUR
Change (% chg)
€0.28 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€21.17
Open
€21.20
Day's High
€21.65
Day's Low
€21.15
Volume
102,616
Avg. Vol
148,711
52-wk High
€35.65
52-wk Low
€16.51
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|5.62
|8.60
|0.00
|6.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|7.95
|8.40
|7.50
|7.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|-1.40
|-0.90
|-2.26
|-1.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|-0.94
|0.32
|-2.15
|-0.30
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-19.10
|-19.10
|-19.10
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|6.52
|6.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|7.43
|7.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-1.40
|-1.40
|-1.40
|-1.47
|-1.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.94
|-0.94
|-0.94
|-0.92
|-0.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Genfit completes offering of convertible bonds due 2022 for 180 million euros
- BRIEF-Genfit completes convertible bonds offering for amount of 180 million euros
- BRIEF-Genfit reports nine months revenues at 91 thousand euros
- BRIEF-Genfit launches an offering of conbertible bonds for around 150 million euros
- BRIEF-Genfit's combination of two pharmacopoeia drugs show anti-fibrotic potential