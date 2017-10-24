Edition:
Genfit SA (GNFT.PA)

GNFT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

21.45EUR
3:37pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.28 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€21.17
Open
€21.20
Day's High
€21.65
Day's Low
€21.15
Volume
102,616
Avg. Vol
148,711
52-wk High
€35.65
52-wk Low
€16.51

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 5.62 8.60 0.00 6.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2 7.95 8.40 7.50 7.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 -1.40 -0.90 -2.26 -1.69
Year Ending Dec-18 3 -0.94 0.32 -2.15 -0.30
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -19.10 -19.10 -19.10 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.62 5.62 5.62 6.52 6.50
Year Ending Dec-18 7.95 7.95 7.95 7.43 7.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -1.40 -1.40 -1.40 -1.47 -1.69
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.94 -0.94 -0.94 -0.92 -0.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

