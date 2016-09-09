Greene King PLC (GNK.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Apr-17 13 2,197.66 2,247.20 2,169.00 -- Year Ending Apr-18 17 2,187.86 2,288.00 2,106.40 2,252.25 Year Ending Apr-19 17 2,203.70 2,342.40 2,113.60 2,310.33 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Apr-17 14 70.68 71.40 69.90 -- Year Ending Apr-18 18 67.67 72.30 65.94 76.03 Year Ending Apr-19 18 68.31 75.60 62.70 80.04 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 1.15 1.70 0.60 1.87