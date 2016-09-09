Greene King PLC (GNK.L)
GNK.L on London Stock Exchange
531.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
531.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
531.50
531.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,539,695
1,539,695
52-wk High
773.78
773.78
52-wk Low
518.00
518.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|April
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|8
|9
|7
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.61
|2.53
|2.18
|2.13
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|13
|2,197.66
|2,247.20
|2,169.00
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|17
|2,187.86
|2,288.00
|2,106.40
|2,252.25
|Year Ending Apr-19
|17
|2,203.70
|2,342.40
|2,113.60
|2,310.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|14
|70.68
|71.40
|69.90
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|18
|67.67
|72.30
|65.94
|76.03
|Year Ending Apr-19
|18
|68.31
|75.60
|62.70
|80.04
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|1.15
|1.70
|0.60
|1.87
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|2,197.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|2,187.86
|2,187.86
|2,187.86
|2,223.30
|2,252.25
|Year Ending Apr-19
|2,203.70
|2,203.70
|2,205.72
|2,259.84
|2,310.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|70.68
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|67.67
|67.67
|68.08
|70.55
|76.03
|Year Ending Apr-19
|68.31
|68.31
|68.86
|72.68
|80.04
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|0
|2
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 11
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 11
- UPDATE 2-Banks outperform on ECB talk as euro gains hamper European shares
- FTSE falls as consumer stocks falter, Greene King drowns sorrows
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE falls as consumer stocks falter, Greene King drowns sorrows
- Are these FTSE 250 pub stocks top buys for income and growth?
- Are J D Wetherspoon plc, Greene King plc and Whitbread plc the best Brexit-proof shares?
- 3 Stocks for Euro 2016: Sports Direct International plc, Greene King plc and William Hill plc
- Should You Follow Directors Buying Shares Of Shire PLC, Greene King plc And Paypoint plc?
- 25%+ Gains Are On For AstraZeneca plc, Greene King plc And Prudential plc
- Will BT Group plc, easyJet plc & Greene King plc Surge By 25%+ In 2016?