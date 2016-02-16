Genus PLC (GNS.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 4 447.47 451.00 445.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 5 477.62 492.99 465.80 464.95 Year Ending Jun-19 5 503.35 525.97 488.30 490.15 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 4 65.14 65.66 64.61 -- Year Ending Jun-18 5 71.19 74.96 64.60 70.89 Year Ending Jun-19 5 77.90 85.08 70.70 79.07