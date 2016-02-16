Genus PLC (GNS.L)
GNS.L on London Stock Exchange
2,221.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,221.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,221.00
2,221.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
53,581
53,581
52-wk High
2,267.00
2,267.00
52-wk Low
1,652.00
1,652.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.60
|2.20
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|447.47
|451.00
|445.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|5
|477.62
|492.99
|465.80
|464.95
|Year Ending Jun-19
|5
|503.35
|525.97
|488.30
|490.15
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|65.14
|65.66
|64.61
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|5
|71.19
|74.96
|64.60
|70.89
|Year Ending Jun-19
|5
|77.90
|85.08
|70.70
|79.07
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|447.47
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|477.62
|477.90
|477.90
|469.87
|464.95
|Year Ending Jun-19
|503.35
|503.71
|503.71
|495.40
|490.15
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|65.14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|71.19
|70.53
|70.53
|71.44
|70.89
|Year Ending Jun-19
|77.90
|77.36
|77.36
|78.16
|79.07
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
