Edition:
United Kingdom

Genus PLC (GNS.L)

GNS.L on London Stock Exchange

2,221.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,221.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
53,581
52-wk High
2,267.00
52-wk Low
1,652.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.60 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 447.47 451.00 445.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 5 477.62 492.99 465.80 464.95
Year Ending Jun-19 5 503.35 525.97 488.30 490.15
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 65.14 65.66 64.61 --
Year Ending Jun-18 5 71.19 74.96 64.60 70.89
Year Ending Jun-19 5 77.90 85.08 70.70 79.07

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 447.47 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 477.62 477.90 477.90 469.87 464.95
Year Ending Jun-19 503.35 503.71 503.71 495.40 490.15
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 65.14 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 71.19 70.53 70.53 71.44 70.89
Year Ending Jun-19 77.90 77.36 77.36 78.16 79.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Genus PLC News

Market Views

» More GNS.L Market Views