Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 3 117,677.00 126,202.00 106,890.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 125,946.00 156,590.00 95,302.00 131,681.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 163,480.00 163,480.00 163,480.00 145,332.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 3 11.90 17.60 8.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 15.30 16.00 14.60 15.75 Year Ending Mar-19 1 19.60 19.60 19.60 21.15