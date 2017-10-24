Edition:
United Kingdom

Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)

GODR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

676.50INR
10:56am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.00 (+2.27%)
Prev Close
Rs661.50
Open
Rs667.80
Day's High
Rs697.35
Day's Low
Rs666.05
Volume
434,156
Avg. Vol
227,736
52-wk High
Rs697.35
52-wk Low
Rs286.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.81 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.15 2.25 2.25 2.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 6,622.50 7,945.00 5,300.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 20,366.80 27,975.40 16,165.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 18,668.10 27,565.00 12,426.00 28,057.20
Year Ending Mar-19 12 23,619.80 43,954.60 13,196.00 31,854.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.81 4.61 3.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.61 3.61 3.61 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 10.58 12.41 8.99 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 12.84 17.13 8.70 16.82
Year Ending Mar-19 10 18.11 28.45 14.27 18.68

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,582.00 2,486.50 2,095.50 45.73
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,622.50 4,312.81 2,309.69 34.88
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,697.80 5,020.33 1,322.53 35.77
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,741.00 3,056.01 684.99 18.31
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,816.67 2,347.63 2,469.03 51.26
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.14 1.08 2.06 65.56
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.81 2.89 0.91 24.05
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.07 3.58 1.51 72.95
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.90 1.10 1.80 62.07
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2.54 2.58 0.04 1.47

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,622.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 20,366.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18,668.10 18,550.90 19,909.00 19,213.00 28,057.20
Year Ending Mar-19 23,619.80 23,545.80 23,387.20 23,363.00 31,854.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.81 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3.61 3.61 3.61 3.61 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10.58 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.84 12.59 13.11 13.11 16.82
Year Ending Mar-19 18.11 18.06 17.56 18.37 18.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Godrej Properties Ltd News

» More GODR.NS News