Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)
GODR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
676.50INR
10:56am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs15.00 (+2.27%)
Prev Close
Rs661.50
Open
Rs667.80
Day's High
Rs697.35
Day's Low
Rs666.05
Volume
434,156
Avg. Vol
227,736
52-wk High
Rs697.35
52-wk Low
Rs286.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.81
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.15
|2.25
|2.25
|2.27
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|6,622.50
|7,945.00
|5,300.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|20,366.80
|27,975.40
|16,165.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|18,668.10
|27,565.00
|12,426.00
|28,057.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|23,619.80
|43,954.60
|13,196.00
|31,854.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3.81
|4.61
|3.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|10.58
|12.41
|8.99
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|12.84
|17.13
|8.70
|16.82
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|18.11
|28.45
|14.27
|18.68
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,582.00
|2,486.50
|2,095.50
|45.73
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,622.50
|4,312.81
|2,309.69
|34.88
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,697.80
|5,020.33
|1,322.53
|35.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,741.00
|3,056.01
|684.99
|18.31
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,816.67
|2,347.63
|2,469.03
|51.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.14
|1.08
|2.06
|65.56
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.81
|2.89
|0.91
|24.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.07
|3.58
|1.51
|72.95
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.90
|1.10
|1.80
|62.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2.54
|2.58
|0.04
|1.47
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,622.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20,366.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,668.10
|18,550.90
|19,909.00
|19,213.00
|28,057.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23,619.80
|23,545.80
|23,387.20
|23,363.00
|31,854.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.81
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.58
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.84
|12.59
|13.11
|13.11
|16.82
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18.11
|18.06
|17.56
|18.37
|18.68
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Godrej Properties allots NCDs worth 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Godrej Properties to consider issuance of unsecured NCDs
- BRIEF-Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project
- BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct
- CORRECTED-Indian builders pledge "green" homes in race to meet climate goals