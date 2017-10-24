Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 6,622.50 7,945.00 5,300.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 8 20,366.80 27,975.40 16,165.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 18,668.10 27,565.00 12,426.00 28,057.20 Year Ending Mar-19 12 23,619.80 43,954.60 13,196.00 31,854.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.81 4.61 3.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.61 3.61 3.61 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 10.58 12.41 8.99 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 12.84 17.13 8.70 16.82 Year Ending Mar-19 10 18.11 28.45 14.27 18.68