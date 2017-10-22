Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (GOLTS.IS)
GOLTS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
74.15TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.35TL (-0.47%)
Prev Close
74.50TL
Open
74.50TL
Day's High
75.30TL
Day's Low
74.10TL
Volume
79,896
Avg. Vol
150,091
52-wk High
86.20TL
52-wk Low
65.20TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings