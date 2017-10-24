Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)
GOLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
780.35INR
10:51am BST
780.35INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.30 (-0.42%)
Rs-3.30 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs783.65
Rs783.65
Open
Rs783.65
Rs783.65
Day's High
Rs794.90
Rs794.90
Day's Low
Rs780.00
Rs780.00
Volume
14,734
14,734
Avg. Vol
34,477
34,477
52-wk High
Rs889.00
Rs889.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.05
Rs580.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.45
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|3,023.00
|3,044.00
|3,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|11,209.70
|11,331.00
|10,720.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|12,529.20
|12,967.00
|12,121.00
|12,698.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|14,429.80
|15,992.00
|13,070.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|6.45
|6.70
|6.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|23.97
|24.50
|22.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|28.72
|31.00
|26.30
|28.32
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|33.21
|36.40
|29.50
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|26.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,008.98
|2,800.47
|208.50
|6.93
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,023.00
|2,996.13
|26.87
|0.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,654.53
|2,729.20
|74.66
|2.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,725.17
|2,737.30
|12.14
|0.45
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,645.50
|2,879.58
|234.08
|8.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6.73
|6.86
|0.13
|1.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.45
|6.42
|0.03
|0.47
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5.37
|5.53
|0.16
|3.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.05
|6.05
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|5.90
|6.03
|0.13
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,023.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11,209.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12,529.20
|12,529.20
|12,712.10
|12,712.10
|12,698.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14,429.80
|14,429.80
|14,429.70
|14,429.70
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.45
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23.97
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28.72
|28.72
|28.45
|28.45
|28.32
|Year Ending Mar-19
|33.21
|33.21
|33.20
|33.20
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0