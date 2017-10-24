Edition:
United Kingdom

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)

GOLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

780.35INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.30 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs783.65
Open
Rs783.65
Day's High
Rs794.90
Day's Low
Rs780.00
Volume
14,734
Avg. Vol
34,477
52-wk High
Rs889.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.45 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.20 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 3,023.00 3,044.00 3,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 11,209.70 11,331.00 10,720.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 12,529.20 12,967.00 12,121.00 12,698.30
Year Ending Mar-19 10 14,429.80 15,992.00 13,070.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 6.45 6.70 6.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 23.97 24.50 22.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 28.72 31.00 26.30 28.32
Year Ending Mar-19 10 33.21 36.40 29.50 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 36.40 36.40 36.40 26.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,008.98 2,800.47 208.50 6.93
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,023.00 2,996.13 26.87 0.89
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,654.53 2,729.20 74.66 2.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,725.17 2,737.30 12.14 0.45
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,645.50 2,879.58 234.08 8.85
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6.73 6.86 0.13 1.88
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.45 6.42 0.03 0.47
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5.37 5.53 0.16 3.04
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6.05 6.05 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 5.90 6.03 0.13 2.20

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,023.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 11,209.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12,529.20 12,529.20 12,712.10 12,712.10 12,698.30
Year Ending Mar-19 14,429.80 14,429.80 14,429.70 14,429.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.45 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 23.97 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28.72 28.72 28.45 28.45 28.32
Year Ending Mar-19 33.21 33.21 33.20 33.20 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd News

» More GOLU.NS News