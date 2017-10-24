Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 3,023.00 3,044.00 3,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 8 11,209.70 11,331.00 10,720.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 12,529.20 12,967.00 12,121.00 12,698.30 Year Ending Mar-19 10 14,429.80 15,992.00 13,070.50 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 6.45 6.70 6.20 -- Year Ending Mar-17 8 23.97 24.50 22.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 28.72 31.00 26.30 28.32 Year Ending Mar-19 10 33.21 36.40 29.50 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 36.40 36.40 36.40 26.30