Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)
GOZDE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.64TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.10TL (-2.67%)
Prev Close
3.74TL
Open
3.73TL
Day's High
3.73TL
Day's Low
3.64TL
Volume
2,069,610
Avg. Vol
13,610,086
52-wk High
4.05TL
52-wk Low
1.68TL
Consensus Recommendations
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Turkey's Polinas to buy 90 pct of packaging firm Propak for 47 mln euros
- BRIEF-Gozde GSYO unit Polinas Plastik signs agreement to buy Propak Ambalaj for EUR 47.0 mln
- UPDATE 2-Turkish discount retailer Sok plans 2018 IPO - sources
