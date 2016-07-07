Edition:
United Kingdom

Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)

GPOR.L on London Stock Exchange

616.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.50 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
627.00
Open
627.00
Day's High
627.50
Day's Low
611.50
Volume
809,023
Avg. Vol
979,974
52-wk High
738.95
52-wk Low
582.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 11 11 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.79 2.79 2.68 2.68

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 90.82 105.00 75.24 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 97.84 119.75 78.70 108.14
Year Ending Mar-19 10 101.62 127.69 79.55 119.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 15 15.87 17.07 15.11 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 17.78 21.60 15.25 17.95
Year Ending Mar-19 17 20.03 24.60 16.22 20.88
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 9.36 15.48 4.90 21.41

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 90.82 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 97.84 97.84 97.84 100.96 108.14
Year Ending Mar-19 101.62 101.62 101.62 103.95 119.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 15.87 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17.78 17.78 17.94 17.89 17.95
Year Ending Mar-19 20.03 20.03 19.72 19.51 20.88

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Great Portland Estates PLC News

» More GPOR.L News

Market Views

» More GPOR.L Market Views