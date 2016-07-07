Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)
GPOR.L on London Stock Exchange
616.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
616.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.50 (-1.67%)
-10.50 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
627.00
627.00
Open
627.00
627.00
Day's High
627.50
627.50
Day's Low
611.50
611.50
Volume
809,023
809,023
Avg. Vol
979,974
979,974
52-wk High
738.95
738.95
52-wk Low
582.00
582.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.79
|2.79
|2.68
|2.68
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|90.82
|105.00
|75.24
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|97.84
|119.75
|78.70
|108.14
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|101.62
|127.69
|79.55
|119.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|15.87
|17.07
|15.11
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|17.78
|21.60
|15.25
|17.95
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|20.03
|24.60
|16.22
|20.88
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|9.36
|15.48
|4.90
|21.41
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|90.82
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|97.84
|97.84
|97.84
|100.96
|108.14
|Year Ending Mar-19
|101.62
|101.62
|101.62
|103.95
|119.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15.87
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17.78
|17.78
|17.94
|17.89
|17.95
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20.03
|20.03
|19.72
|19.51
|20.88
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
