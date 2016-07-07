Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 7 90.82 105.00 75.24 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 97.84 119.75 78.70 108.14 Year Ending Mar-19 10 101.62 127.69 79.55 119.93 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 15 15.87 17.07 15.11 -- Year Ending Mar-18 17 17.78 21.60 15.25 17.95 Year Ending Mar-19 17 20.03 24.60 16.22 20.88 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 9.36 15.48 4.90 21.41