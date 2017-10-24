Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)
GRAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,180.60INR
10:57am BST
10:57am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs1,182.05
Open
Rs1,180.55
Day's High
Rs1,208.00
Day's Low
Rs1,176.40
Volume
589,059
Avg. Vol
1,348,726
52-wk High
Rs1,375.00
52-wk Low
Rs781.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|17.90
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.38
|2.38
|2.47
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|82,333.40
|106,936.00
|23,980.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|372,581.00
|410,678.00
|346,540.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|452,820.00
|551,855.00
|401,212.00
|451,128.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|538,180.00
|688,198.00
|443,419.00
|499,906.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|17.90
|17.90
|17.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|68.96
|82.00
|60.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|73.16
|103.76
|51.00
|84.73
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|91.18
|114.96
|62.50
|103.92
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|17.20
|17.20
|17.20
|20.17
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|106,411.00
|98,459.20
|7,951.80
|7.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|82,333.40
|99,954.00
|17,620.65
|21.40
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|53,639.50
|84,953.60
|31,314.10
|58.38
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|24,754.00
|82,927.60
|58,173.60
|235.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|94,335.50
|90,041.00
|4,294.50
|4.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|82,333.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|372,581.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|452,820.00
|453,244.00
|450,736.00
|434,432.00
|451,128.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|538,180.00
|538,244.00
|530,539.00
|502,184.00
|499,906.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings