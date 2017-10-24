Edition:
Guerbet SA (GRBT.PA)

GRBT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

83.11EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.99 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
€82.12
Open
€81.32
Day's High
€83.11
Day's Low
€80.55
Volume
4,377
Avg. Vol
8,052
52-wk High
€90.64
52-wk Low
€50.71

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.75 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 810.33 819.10 798.00 827.20
Year Ending Dec-18 4 848.15 871.50 812.00 857.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 3.87 4.30 3.33 4.45
Year Ending Dec-18 4 4.72 5.01 4.16 4.98
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 37.90 37.90 37.90 16.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 101.00 101.30 0.30 0.30
Quarter Ending Mar-13 101.00 90.96 10.04 9.95
Quarter Ending Dec-12 102.20 108.48 6.28 6.15
Quarter Ending Dec-11 98.00 169.70 71.70 73.16

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 810.33 812.30 810.55 810.55 827.20
Year Ending Dec-18 848.15 850.25 850.25 850.25 857.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.87 3.88 3.81 3.81 4.45
Year Ending Dec-18 4.72 4.73 4.63 4.63 4.98

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Guerbet SA News

