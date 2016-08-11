Grainger PLC (GRI.L)
GRI.L on London Stock Exchange
268.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
268.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
268.80
268.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
819,465
819,465
52-wk High
276.60
276.60
52-wk Low
214.30
214.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6
|44.03
|54.90
|39.00
|47.65
|Year Ending Sep-18
|6
|51.74
|65.77
|46.00
|51.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|7
|13.14
|16.96
|9.60
|11.32
|Year Ending Sep-18
|7
|14.14
|18.03
|11.10
|12.21
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|12.69
|20.30
|5.20
|16.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|44.03
|44.03
|44.03
|44.60
|47.65
|Year Ending Sep-18
|51.74
|51.74
|53.08
|52.81
|51.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|13.14
|13.14
|12.31
|12.31
|11.32
|Year Ending Sep-18
|14.14
|14.14
|13.37
|13.37
|12.21
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
