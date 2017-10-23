Grendene SA (GRND3.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 2,156.00 2,156.00 2,156.00 2,491.00 Year Ending Dec-18 1 2,360.00 2,360.00 2,360.00 2,625.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.14 Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.41 2.41 2.41 2.50