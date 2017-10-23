Grendene SA (GRND3.SA)
GRND3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
26.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
26.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.10 (+0.38%)
R$ 0.10 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
R$ 26.60
R$ 26.60
Open
R$ 26.60
R$ 26.60
Day's High
R$ 26.97
R$ 26.97
Day's Low
R$ 26.57
R$ 26.57
Volume
623,300
623,300
Avg. Vol
383,622
383,622
52-wk High
R$ 31.49
R$ 31.49
52-wk Low
R$ 16.01
R$ 16.01
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2,156.00
|2,156.00
|2,156.00
|2,491.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2,360.00
|2,360.00
|2,360.00
|2,625.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|2.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2.41
|2.41
|2.41
|2.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|478.10
|414.62
|63.48
|13.28
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|295.00
|244.40
|50.60
|17.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,156.00
|2,156.00
|2,156.00
|2,156.00
|2,491.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,360.00
|2,360.00
|2,360.00
|2,360.00
|2,625.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|2.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.41
|2.41
|2.41
|2.41
|2.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0