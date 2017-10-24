Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)
GRNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
441.00INR
10:58am BST
441.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.80 (+0.87%)
Rs3.80 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs437.20
Rs437.20
Open
Rs431.05
Rs431.05
Day's High
Rs444.00
Rs444.00
Day's Low
Rs430.80
Rs430.80
Volume
24,277
24,277
Avg. Vol
29,499
29,499
52-wk High
Rs454.85
Rs454.85
52-wk Low
Rs288.00
Rs288.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3,518.00
|3,518.00
|3,518.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|12,664.70
|13,111.00
|12,432.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|13,785.50
|14,331.00
|13,240.00
|14,178.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|15,204.50
|16,036.00
|14,373.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|10.33
|10.80
|10.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|11.80
|12.50
|11.10
|11.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|13.65
|14.70
|12.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,270.00
|3,288.60
|18.60
|0.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,518.00
|3,187.20
|330.80
|9.40
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,017.33
|3,045.70
|28.37
|0.94
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,330.00
|3,035.40
|294.60
|8.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,900.00
|3,249.90
|349.90
|12.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2.45
|2.63
|0.18
|7.13
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2.41
|1.99
|0.43
|17.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2.54
|2.23
|0.31
|12.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|2.55
|2.32
|0.23
|8.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2.35
|2.44
|0.10
|4.05
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,518.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12,664.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13,785.50
|13,785.50
|14,281.50
|14,281.50
|14,178.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15,204.50
|15,204.50
|16,159.50
|16,159.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11.80
|11.80
|12.45
|12.45
|11.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.65
|13.65
|14.65
|14.65
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1