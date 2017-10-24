Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.NS)
GRPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
448.80INR
10:52am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|(3) HOLD
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|(5) SELL
|No Opinion
|Mean Rating
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|Year Ending Mar-18
|Year Ending Mar-19
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|Year Ending Mar-18
|Year Ending Mar-19
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|Year Ending Mar-18
|Year Ending Mar-19
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|Year Ending Mar-18
|Year Ending Mar-19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|Year Ending Mar-18
|Year Ending Mar-19
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|Year Ending Mar-18
|Year Ending Mar-19
