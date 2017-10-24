Edition:
Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.NS)

GRPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

448.80INR
10:52am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.30 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs454.10
Open
Rs460.00
Day's High
Rs462.95
Day's Low
Rs446.20
Volume
1,695,207
Avg. Vol
2,642,104
52-wk High
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs70.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.60 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 14,093.70 15,624.00 12,405.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 19,172.70 20,997.00 15,587.60 14,796.00
Year Ending Mar-19 6 28,457.20 34,368.00 17,302.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 3.20 4.20 2.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 10.02 14.80 4.72 4.50
Year Ending Mar-19 6 22.42 40.30 5.34 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 14,093.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19,172.70 19,172.70 18,699.40 18,520.40 14,796.00
Year Ending Mar-19 28,457.20 28,457.20 27,045.50 26,028.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10.02 10.02 8.87 7.98 4.50
Year Ending Mar-19 22.42 22.42 18.61 16.09 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

