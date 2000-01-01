Greenbay Properties Ltd (GRPJ.J)
GRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
251.00ZAc
2:25pm BST
251.00ZAc
2:25pm BST
Change (% chg)
-2.00 (-0.79%)
-2.00 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
253.00
253.00
Open
254.00
254.00
Day's High
254.00
254.00
Day's Low
251.00
251.00
Volume
11,419,221
11,419,221
Avg. Vol
11,427,174
11,427,174
52-wk High
261.00
261.00
52-wk Low
150.00
150.00
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available.
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says offer for Group 5 lapsed
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's Group Five allows Greenbay's $116 mln bid to lapse
- UPDATE 2-South Africa's rand slumps on reports Ramaphosa may be fired
- S.Africa's Group Five allows Greenbay's $116 mln bid to lapse