Gruh Finance Ltd (GRUH.NS)
GRUH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.00INR
10:58am BST
499.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.45 (-1.08%)
Rs-5.45 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs504.45
Rs504.45
Open
Rs505.00
Rs505.00
Day's High
Rs505.65
Rs505.65
Day's Low
Rs497.00
Rs497.00
Volume
210,093
210,093
Avg. Vol
232,916
232,916
52-wk High
Rs553.00
Rs553.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50
Rs268.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|2.45
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1,844.00
|1,844.00
|1,844.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2,185.00
|2,185.00
|2,185.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5,480.00
|5,903.00
|5,056.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|6,937.25
|7,296.00
|6,577.00
|6,823.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|8,312.40
|8,751.00
|7,809.00
|8,728.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|7.81
|8.10
|7.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|9.79
|10.10
|9.43
|9.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|12.08
|13.00
|10.78
|13.60
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,476.50
|1,616.70
|140.20
|9.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,844.00
|1,854.30
|10.30
|0.56
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,355.00
|1,513.20
|158.20
|11.68
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,230.00
|1,322.90
|92.90
|7.55
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,185.00
|1,260.20
|75.20
|6.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,844.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,185.00
|2,185.00
|2,185.00
|2,185.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5,480.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6,937.25
|6,937.25
|6,584.67
|6,584.67
|6,823.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,312.40
|8,312.40
|8,312.40
|8,312.40
|8,728.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings