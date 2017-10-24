Greaves Cotton Ltd (GRVL.NS)
GRVL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
129.20INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs130.10
Open
Rs130.80
Day's High
Rs130.80
Day's Low
Rs129.00
Volume
322,763
Avg. Vol
212,473
52-wk High
Rs178.55
52-wk Low
Rs115.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|16,939.50
|18,031.00
|16,233.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|18,232.00
|19,170.00
|17,636.00
|19,738.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|20,277.50
|21,221.00
|18,872.00
|21,767.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|7.55
|8.20
|7.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|7.95
|8.70
|7.00
|9.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|9.12
|9.80
|7.90
|9.75
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|3,767.00
|4,391.70
|624.70
|16.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|4,075.00
|4,018.30
|56.70
|1.39
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1.40
|1.43
|0.03
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16,939.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,232.00
|18,800.20
|18,800.20
|18,800.20
|19,738.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20,277.50
|21,056.00
|21,056.00
|21,056.00
|21,767.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7.55
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.95
|8.52
|8.52
|8.52
|9.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9.12
|9.82
|9.82
|9.82
|9.75
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs
- BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs deal with MLR Auto, Continental Engines to develop fuel agnostic last mile transport solutions
- BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs agreement with Atul Auto
- BRIEF-Greaves Cotton gets members' nod for appointment of Nagesh Basavanhalli as MD, CEO
- BRIEF-India's Greaves Cotton June-qtr profit rises