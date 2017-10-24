Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 8,608.15 8,630.00 8,586.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 9,718.70 9,718.70 9,718.70 9,561.23 Year Ending Mar-19 1 10,690.60 10,690.60 10,690.60 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 36.40 36.40 36.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 46.06 46.06 46.06 36.94 Year Ending Mar-19 1 53.65 53.65 53.65 --