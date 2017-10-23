Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)
GS.N on New York Stock Exchange
242.13USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|5.02
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|4
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|7
|7
|10
|(3) HOLD
|16
|15
|16
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.57
|2.57
|2.59
|2.39
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|16
|7,667.11
|8,131.00
|7,231.00
|7,662.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|12
|8,473.00
|9,300.00
|7,959.51
|8,698.57
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|31,078.90
|31,702.00
|30,396.00
|31,312.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|32,302.40
|34,592.00
|30,261.00
|32,072.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|21
|5.02
|5.70
|4.55
|4.97
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|14
|5.09
|5.93
|4.13
|4.82
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|18.19
|19.11
|16.57
|17.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|19.88
|23.21
|17.41
|19.09
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|11.18
|14.09
|8.84
|12.44
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,521.10
|7,887.00
|365.90
|4.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,445.63
|8,026.00
|419.63
|4.97
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,723.59
|8,170.00
|446.41
|5.78
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,424.34
|8,168.00
|743.66
|10.02
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,581.46
|7,932.00
|350.54
|4.62
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.40
|3.95
|0.55
|16.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5.27
|5.15
|0.12
|2.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.82
|5.08
|0.26
|5.38
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.82
|4.88
|1.06
|27.71
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.04
|3.72
|0.68
|22.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|7,667.11
|7,670.86
|7,706.85
|7,705.48
|7,662.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|8,473.00
|8,486.91
|8,509.30
|8,513.47
|8,698.57
|Year Ending Dec-17
|31,078.90
|31,022.00
|31,044.50
|31,055.80
|31,312.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|32,302.40
|32,313.50
|32,323.90
|32,325.20
|32,072.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5.02
|5.02
|5.03
|5.03
|4.97
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5.09
|5.11
|5.18
|5.19
|4.82
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18.19
|18.16
|18.23
|18.23
|17.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19.88
|19.90
|19.97
|19.97
|19.09
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|8
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|7
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|2
|8
|4
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1
|9
|9
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|4
|8
