Edition:
United Kingdom

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

GS.N on New York Stock Exchange

242.13USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.60 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
$244.73
Open
$244.39
Day's High
$245.29
Day's Low
$241.39
Volume
458,958
Avg. Vol
693,383
52-wk High
$255.10
52-wk Low
$173.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 5.02 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 7 7 10
(3) HOLD 16 15 16 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.57 2.57 2.59 2.39

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 16 7,667.11 8,131.00 7,231.00 7,662.70
Quarter Ending Mar-18 12 8,473.00 9,300.00 7,959.51 8,698.57
Year Ending Dec-17 22 31,078.90 31,702.00 30,396.00 31,312.10
Year Ending Dec-18 22 32,302.40 34,592.00 30,261.00 32,072.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 21 5.02 5.70 4.55 4.97
Quarter Ending Mar-18 14 5.09 5.93 4.13 4.82
Year Ending Dec-17 27 18.19 19.11 16.57 17.15
Year Ending Dec-18 26 19.88 23.21 17.41 19.09
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 11.18 14.09 8.84 12.44

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,521.10 7,887.00 365.90 4.86
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,445.63 8,026.00 419.63 4.97
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,723.59 8,170.00 446.41 5.78
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,424.34 8,168.00 743.66 10.02
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,581.46 7,932.00 350.54 4.62
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.40 3.95 0.55 16.10
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5.27 5.15 0.12 2.34
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.82 5.08 0.26 5.38
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.82 4.88 1.06 27.71
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.04 3.72 0.68 22.53

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7,667.11 7,670.86 7,706.85 7,705.48 7,662.70
Quarter Ending Mar-18 8,473.00 8,486.91 8,509.30 8,513.47 8,698.57
Year Ending Dec-17 31,078.90 31,022.00 31,044.50 31,055.80 31,312.10
Year Ending Dec-18 32,302.40 32,313.50 32,323.90 32,325.20 32,072.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5.02 5.02 5.03 5.03 4.97
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5.09 5.11 5.18 5.19 4.82
Year Ending Dec-17 18.19 18.16 18.23 18.23 17.15
Year Ending Dec-18 19.88 19.90 19.97 19.97 19.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1 5 3
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2 2 5
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 8 5
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 7 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2 8 4
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 2 2 7
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1 9 9
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 4 8

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Goldman Sachs Group Inc News

» More GS.N News