Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)
GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
145.40INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.85 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
Rs142.55
Open
Rs143.75
Day's High
Rs148.80
Day's Low
Rs143.10
Volume
8,403,835
Avg. Vol
2,345,137
52-wk High
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|1.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|17,479.00
|17,479.00
|17,479.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|58,340.30
|64,002.00
|54,838.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|10.35
|13.10
|7.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|10.80
|10.80
|10.80
|10.30
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|13,839.40
|12,917.30
|922.12
|6.66
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|13,076.30
|12,432.00
|644.33
|4.93
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|14,038.70
|14,584.00
|545.33
|3.88
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|13,088.00
|14,180.20
|1,092.20
|8.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|11,713.00
|10,179.80
|1,533.20
|13.09
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17,479.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|58,340.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings