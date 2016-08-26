Edition:
GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)

GSK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,519.50GBp
5:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
1,523.50
Open
1,526.00
Day's High
1,528.50
Day's Low
1,517.00
Volume
5,637,556
Avg. Vol
8,305,101
52-wk High
1,724.50
52-wk Low
1,444.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 26.16 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 8 8 9
(3) HOLD 15 14 14 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.47 2.43 2.43 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 7,593.47 7,965.00 7,276.81 7,444.48
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 7,728.98 7,915.00 7,570.74 6,690.29
Year Ending Dec-17 26 30,193.00 31,000.00 29,667.00 28,415.60
Year Ending Dec-18 27 30,869.90 32,000.00 29,255.70 29,654.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 26.16 29.40 21.87 25.05
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 28.70 29.40 28.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 110.66 115.25 101.61 103.89
Year Ending Dec-18 28 113.12 125.27 102.58 110.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 5.78 11.50 2.01 14.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,257.12 7,320.00 62.88 0.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,258.16 7,384.00 125.84 1.73
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,443.54 7,586.00 142.46 1.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,284.15 7,542.00 257.85 3.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,340.67 6,532.00 191.33 3.02
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 26.23 27.20 0.97 3.70
Quarter Ending Mar-17 24.52 24.75 0.23 0.95
Quarter Ending Dec-16 25.02 26.10 1.08 4.33
Quarter Ending Sep-16 29.58 32.00 2.42 8.19
Quarter Ending Jun-16 21.00 24.50 3.50 16.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7,593.47 7,642.06 7,650.40 7,649.47 7,444.48
Quarter Ending Mar-18 7,728.98 7,662.69 7,667.32 7,663.24 6,690.29
Year Ending Dec-17 30,193.00 30,231.80 30,242.80 30,150.50 28,415.60
Year Ending Dec-18 30,869.90 30,901.50 30,954.20 30,958.20 29,654.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 26.16 26.78 26.95 26.34 25.05
Quarter Ending Mar-18 28.70 28.70 27.90 27.90 --
Year Ending Dec-17 110.66 110.79 110.83 111.21 103.89
Year Ending Dec-18 113.12 113.31 113.47 114.08 110.11

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 3
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 4 1 6
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2 1 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

GlaxoSmithKline PLC News

Market Views

