GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)
GSK.L on London Stock Exchange
1,519.50GBp
5:11pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|26.16
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|8
|8
|9
|(3) HOLD
|15
|14
|14
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.47
|2.43
|2.43
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8
|7,593.47
|7,965.00
|7,276.81
|7,444.48
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|7,728.98
|7,915.00
|7,570.74
|6,690.29
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|30,193.00
|31,000.00
|29,667.00
|28,415.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|30,869.90
|32,000.00
|29,255.70
|29,654.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8
|26.16
|29.40
|21.87
|25.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|28.70
|29.40
|28.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|110.66
|115.25
|101.61
|103.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|113.12
|125.27
|102.58
|110.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|5.78
|11.50
|2.01
|14.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,257.12
|7,320.00
|62.88
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,258.16
|7,384.00
|125.84
|1.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,443.54
|7,586.00
|142.46
|1.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,284.15
|7,542.00
|257.85
|3.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,340.67
|6,532.00
|191.33
|3.02
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|26.23
|27.20
|0.97
|3.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|24.52
|24.75
|0.23
|0.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|25.02
|26.10
|1.08
|4.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|29.58
|32.00
|2.42
|8.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|21.00
|24.50
|3.50
|16.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|7,593.47
|7,642.06
|7,650.40
|7,649.47
|7,444.48
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|7,728.98
|7,662.69
|7,667.32
|7,663.24
|6,690.29
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30,193.00
|30,231.80
|30,242.80
|30,150.50
|28,415.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30,869.90
|30,901.50
|30,954.20
|30,958.20
|29,654.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|26.16
|26.78
|26.95
|26.34
|25.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|28.70
|28.70
|27.90
|27.90
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|110.66
|110.79
|110.83
|111.21
|103.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|113.12
|113.31
|113.47
|114.08
|110.11
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|2
|4
