Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD.TO)
GUD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.69CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.11 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
$8.58
Open
$8.58
Day's High
$8.76
Day's Low
$8.53
Volume
138,988
Avg. Vol
160,139
52-wk High
$11.03
52-wk Low
$8.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.02
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|2.60
|3.76
|2.00
|8.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|6.75
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|12.87
|38.90
|8.20
|19.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|24.39
|91.02
|8.25
|17.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.10
|0.15
|0.07
|0.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|0.13
|0.20
|0.06
|0.16
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.05
|2.48
|0.57
|18.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.66
|1.75
|0.09
|5.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.39
|1.85
|0.46
|32.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.75
|1.89
|1.14
|153.18
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.58
|1.13
|0.55
|95.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|91.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.03
|0.04
|0.01
|39.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.04
|0.06
|0.02
|59.15
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.03
|0.04
|0.01
|20.12
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.03
|0.04
|0.01
|33.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|2.51
|8.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|6.75
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12.87
|12.87
|12.87
|12.16
|19.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24.39
|24.39
|28.90
|28.90
|17.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.12
|0.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.13
|0.13
|0.23
|0.23
|0.16
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics CFO Jeffrey Kadanoff steps down
- BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics announces increase in ownership of Crescita Therapeutics
- BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics amended its secured loan agreement with Crescita Therapeutics
- BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces amended loan agreement with Knight Therapeutics
- BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics qtrly earnings per share $0.003