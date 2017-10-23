Edition:
Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD.TO)

GUD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.69CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.11 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
$8.58
Open
$8.58
Day's High
$8.76
Day's Low
$8.53
Volume
138,988
Avg. Vol
160,139
52-wk High
$11.03
52-wk Low
$8.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.02 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.10 2.10 2.10 2.10

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 2.60 3.76 2.00 8.84
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 9.54 9.54 9.54 6.75
Year Ending Dec-17 8 12.87 38.90 8.20 19.26
Year Ending Dec-18 8 24.39 91.02 8.25 17.05
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 0.02 0.03 0.01 0.11
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.10 0.15 0.07 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.13 0.20 0.06 0.16

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.05 2.48 0.57 18.82
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.66 1.75 0.09 5.66
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.39 1.85 0.46 32.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.75 1.89 1.14 153.18
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.58 1.13 0.55 95.45
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.04 0.00 0.03 91.43
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.03 0.04 0.01 39.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.04 0.06 0.02 59.15
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.03 0.04 0.01 20.12
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.03 0.04 0.01 33.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2.60 2.60 2.60 2.51 8.84
Quarter Ending Mar-18 9.54 9.54 9.54 9.54 6.75
Year Ending Dec-17 12.87 12.87 12.87 12.16 19.26
Year Ending Dec-18 24.39 24.39 28.90 28.90 17.05
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.11
Year Ending Dec-17 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.12 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 0.13 0.13 0.23 0.23 0.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

