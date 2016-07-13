GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)

Edition:
907.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
907.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,168,822
52-wk High
917.50
52-wk Low
586.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 58.80 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.64 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 960.94 978.00 926.80 893.66
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1,024.39 1,043.90 996.40 946.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 58.80 58.80 58.80 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 68.90 68.90 68.90 68.90
Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.61 0.68 0.55 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 12 0.74 0.77 0.66 0.71
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 45.60 45.60 45.60 -3.70

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 960.94 958.62 944.58 940.21 893.66
Year Ending Dec-18 1,024.39 1,020.43 1,003.50 1,000.03 946.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 58.80 58.80 58.80 58.80 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 68.90 68.90 68.90 68.90 68.90
Year Ending Dec-17 0.61 0.61 0.58 0.58 0.58
Year Ending Dec-18 0.74 0.73 0.71 0.71 0.71

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 7 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 7 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 8 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 6 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

GVC Holdings PLC News

Market Views

