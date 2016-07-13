GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 960.94 978.00 926.80 893.66 Year Ending Dec-18 10 1,024.39 1,043.90 996.40 946.67 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 58.80 58.80 58.80 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 68.90 68.90 68.90 68.90 Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.61 0.68 0.55 0.58 Year Ending Dec-18 12 0.74 0.77 0.66 0.71 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 45.60 45.60 45.60 -3.70