GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)
GVC.L on London Stock Exchange
907.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
907.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
907.00
907.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,168,822
1,168,822
52-wk High
917.50
917.50
52-wk Low
586.00
586.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|58.80
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.64
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|960.94
|978.00
|926.80
|893.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1,024.39
|1,043.90
|996.40
|946.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|58.80
|58.80
|58.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|0.61
|0.68
|0.55
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|0.74
|0.77
|0.66
|0.71
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|45.60
|45.60
|45.60
|-3.70
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|960.94
|958.62
|944.58
|940.21
|893.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,024.39
|1,020.43
|1,003.50
|1,000.03
|946.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|58.80
|58.80
|58.80
|58.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.61
|0.61
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.74
|0.73
|0.71
|0.71
|0.71
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|7
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|8
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|6
|1
