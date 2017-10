Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 13,943.20 13,943.20 13,943.20 9,766.07 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 13,235.00 13,235.00 13,235.00 10,512.80 Year Ending Dec-17 3 44,510.30 51,796.00 36,330.00 42,366.20 Year Ending Dec-18 3 45,439.90 52,977.70 38,480.00 43,552.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 9 0.74 0.77 0.71 0.75 Quarter Ending Mar-18 7 0.73 0.78 0.70 0.78 Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.64 2.76 2.57 2.92 Year Ending Dec-18 10 3.08 3.25 2.91 3.16 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.40 14.40 14.40 5.38