Hamborner Reit AG (HABG.DE)
HABG.DE on Xetra
9.00EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.11 (-1.21%)
€-0.11 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|75.83
|78.50
|74.00
|68.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|82.53
|84.60
|80.00
|70.56
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.26
|0.28
|0.25
|0.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0.28
|0.31
|0.25
|0.38
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|18.00
|17.65
|0.35
|1.96
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|17.00
|16.48
|0.52
|3.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15.00
|15.42
|0.42
|2.78
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|13.00
|15.26
|2.26
|17.36
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|15.00
|14.67
|0.33
|2.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|19.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|0.04
|-0.06
|0.10
|239.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|75.83
|75.83
|75.83
|75.83
|68.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|82.53
|82.53
|82.53
|82.87
|70.56
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.29
|0.38
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0