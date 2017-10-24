Edition:
United Kingdom

Hamborner Reit AG (HABG.DE)

HABG.DE on Xetra

9.00EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
€9.11
Open
€9.07
Day's High
€9.11
Day's Low
€9.00
Volume
97,630
Avg. Vol
122,503
52-wk High
€10.00
52-wk Low
€8.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 75.83 78.50 74.00 68.83
Year Ending Dec-18 3 82.53 84.60 80.00 70.56
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.26 0.28 0.25 0.33
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.28 0.31 0.25 0.38

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 18.00 17.65 0.35 1.96
Quarter Ending Dec-16 17.00 16.48 0.52 3.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15.00 15.42 0.42 2.78
Quarter Ending Jun-16 13.00 15.26 2.26 17.36
Quarter Ending Mar-16 15.00 14.67 0.33 2.22
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 0.05 0.04 0.01 19.96
Quarter Ending Mar-11 0.04 -0.06 0.10 239.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 75.83 75.83 75.83 75.83 68.83
Year Ending Dec-18 82.53 82.53 82.53 82.87 70.56
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.33
Year Ending Dec-18 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.38

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Hamborner Reit AG News

» More HABG.DE News