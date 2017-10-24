Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 224,893.00 272,750.00 102,621.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 22,960.00 22,960.00 22,960.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 27 1,050,810.00 1,177,170.00 970,549.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 27 1,128,700.00 1,239,640.00 1,026,350.00 1,102,000.00 Year Ending Mar-19 27 1,161,150.00 1,305,430.00 1,079,640.00 1,163,050.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 6.27 8.33 4.22 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 7.21 7.21 7.21 -- Year Ending Mar-17 28 14.56 19.87 11.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 27 19.89 24.40 15.70 15.46 Year Ending Mar-19 28 23.14 28.90 17.90 19.33