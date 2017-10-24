Edition:
United Kingdom

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)

HAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

715.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.35 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs711.65
Open
Rs705.30
Day's High
Rs719.70
Day's Low
Rs705.30
Volume
17,666
Avg. Vol
28,120
52-wk High
Rs826.50
52-wk Low
Rs317.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 40,489.10 40,870.00 39,951.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 49,326.40 49,976.00 48,716.10 43,205.60
Year Ending Mar-19 3 58,147.10 59,971.10 55,536.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 8.08 8.80 7.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 10.75 11.00 10.55 7.61
Year Ending Mar-19 3 14.40 17.20 12.11 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 7,346.26 7,698.69 352.43 4.80
Quarter Ending Sep-14 7,595.09 7,441.74 153.35 2.02
Quarter Ending Jun-14 6,694.67 7,023.44 328.77 4.91
Quarter Ending Dec-13 6,324.91 6,296.74 28.17 0.45
Quarter Ending Sep-13 6,243.50 6,074.65 168.85 2.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.58 0.57 0.01 1.24
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1.13 0.68 0.45 39.87
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.73 0.49 0.24 33.34
Quarter Ending Dec-13 2.29 2.05 0.24 10.31
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.90 2.05 1.15 127.78

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 40,489.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 49,326.40 49,326.40 49,326.40 49,326.40 43,205.60
Year Ending Mar-19 58,147.10 58,147.10 58,147.10 58,147.10 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8.08 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10.75 10.75 10.75 10.75 7.61
Year Ending Mar-19 14.40 14.40 14.40 14.40 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd News