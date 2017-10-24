Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 3 40,489.10 40,870.00 39,951.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 49,326.40 49,976.00 48,716.10 43,205.60 Year Ending Mar-19 3 58,147.10 59,971.10 55,536.30 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 3 8.08 8.80 7.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 10.75 11.00 10.55 7.61 Year Ending Mar-19 3 14.40 17.20 12.11 --