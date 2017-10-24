Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)
HAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
715.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.35 (+0.47%)
Rs3.35 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|40,489.10
|40,870.00
|39,951.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|49,326.40
|49,976.00
|48,716.10
|43,205.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|58,147.10
|59,971.10
|55,536.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|8.08
|8.80
|7.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|10.75
|11.00
|10.55
|7.61
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|14.40
|17.20
|12.11
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|7,346.26
|7,698.69
|352.43
|4.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|7,595.09
|7,441.74
|153.35
|2.02
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|6,694.67
|7,023.44
|328.77
|4.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|6,324.91
|6,296.74
|28.17
|0.45
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|6,243.50
|6,074.65
|168.85
|2.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.58
|0.57
|0.01
|1.24
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1.13
|0.68
|0.45
|39.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.73
|0.49
|0.24
|33.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|2.29
|2.05
|0.24
|10.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|0.90
|2.05
|1.15
|127.78
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|40,489.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|49,326.40
|49,326.40
|49,326.40
|49,326.40
|43,205.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|58,147.10
|58,147.10
|58,147.10
|58,147.10
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8.08
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10.75
|10.75
|10.75
|10.75
|7.61
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14.40
|14.40
|14.40
|14.40
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0