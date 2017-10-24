Edition:
Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

HAVA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.24EUR
2:41pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
€9.23
Open
€9.25
Day's High
€9.25
Day's Low
€9.23
Volume
14,026
Avg. Vol
4,872,501
52-wk High
€9.40
52-wk Low
€7.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 3 3
(3) HOLD 15 16 14 14
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.06 3.06 2.89 2.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 681.00 681.00 681.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 2,332.69 2,395.19 2,234.66 2,385.03
Year Ending Dec-18 16 2,387.51 2,478.00 2,232.02 2,462.57
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.44 0.53 0.37 0.51
Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.48 0.56 0.40 0.53
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 3.50 6.00 0.10 9.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1.64 744.00 742.36 45,265.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 681.00 681.00 681.00 681.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2,332.69 2,333.62 2,344.15 2,377.56 2,385.03
Year Ending Dec-18 2,387.51 2,387.25 2,404.02 2,453.30 2,462.57
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.44 0.44 0.45 0.49 0.51
Year Ending Dec-18 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.52 0.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 5
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

