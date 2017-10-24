Edition:
Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)

HEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

778.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.35 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs784.35
Open
Rs788.50
Day's High
Rs788.50
Day's Low
Rs773.20
Volume
31,774
Avg. Vol
65,307
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs360.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 4.05 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.33 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6,992.00 6,992.00 6,992.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 27,016.40 27,614.80 26,418.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 26,477.10 30,393.20 24,238.00 33,501.20
Year Ending Mar-19 4 30,262.30 35,560.10 26,880.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4.05 4.05 4.05 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 15.52 16.55 14.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 19.45 21.95 17.80 23.23
Year Ending Mar-19 4 25.17 26.45 22.65 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 52.30 52.30 52.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,297.70 6,164.45 133.25 2.12
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,992.00 6,773.52 218.48 3.12
Quarter Ending Sep-14 4,905.95 5,039.42 133.46 2.72
Quarter Ending Jun-14 4,727.70 4,968.03 240.33 5.08
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.05 2.20 1.85 45.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.05 3.17 0.88 21.73
Quarter Ending Sep-14 2.19 1.04 1.15 52.51
Quarter Ending Jun-14 2.38 1.14 1.25 52.20

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,992.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 27,016.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 26,477.10 26,477.10 27,223.40 26,322.10 33,501.20
Year Ending Mar-19 30,262.30 30,262.30 31,389.70 30,392.10 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.05 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 15.52 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19.45 19.45 19.35 20.08 23.23
Year Ending Mar-19 25.17 25.17 25.13 25.48 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

