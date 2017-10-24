Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)
HEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
778.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.35 (-0.81%)
Rs-6.35 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|4.05
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.25
|1.33
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|6,992.00
|6,992.00
|6,992.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|27,016.40
|27,614.80
|26,418.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|26,477.10
|30,393.20
|24,238.00
|33,501.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|30,262.30
|35,560.10
|26,880.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|15.52
|16.55
|14.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|19.45
|21.95
|17.80
|23.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|25.17
|26.45
|22.65
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|52.30
|52.30
|52.30
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,297.70
|6,164.45
|133.25
|2.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,992.00
|6,773.52
|218.48
|3.12
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|4,905.95
|5,039.42
|133.46
|2.72
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|4,727.70
|4,968.03
|240.33
|5.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.05
|2.20
|1.85
|45.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.05
|3.17
|0.88
|21.73
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|2.19
|1.04
|1.15
|52.51
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|2.38
|1.14
|1.25
|52.20
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,992.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27,016.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26,477.10
|26,477.10
|27,223.40
|26,322.10
|33,501.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|30,262.30
|30,262.30
|31,389.70
|30,392.10
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.05
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15.52
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19.45
|19.45
|19.35
|20.08
|23.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25.17
|25.17
|25.13
|25.48
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Heritage Foods commissions wind power project at Beluguppa, Ananthapur
- BRIEF-Heritage Foods approves asset purchase to expand dairy division
- BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods gets shareholders' nod for stock split
- BRIEF-Heritage Foods approves sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:2
- BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods June-qtr consol profit falls