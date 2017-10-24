Heidelbergcement India Ltd (HEID.NS)
HEID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
121.15INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.60
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.71
|1.71
|1.71
|1.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|4,250.50
|4,603.00
|3,605.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|16,829.40
|18,244.00
|15,786.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|18,538.20
|19,270.00
|17,720.00
|21,164.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|21,333.60
|22,593.00
|20,060.00
|24,232.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|2.86
|3.20
|2.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|5.82
|8.90
|4.20
|8.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|9.02
|15.20
|6.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,887.80
|4,314.20
|573.60
|11.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,250.50
|4,537.70
|287.20
|6.76
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,794.00
|3,878.10
|84.10
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,059.60
|3,842.20
|217.40
|5.36
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,515.75
|4,618.10
|102.35
|2.27
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,250.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16,829.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,538.20
|18,538.20
|18,538.20
|18,566.20
|21,164.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21,333.60
|21,331.80
|21,331.80
|21,301.00
|24,232.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings